Marksans Pharma raises Rs 372.4 crore after converting warrants into equity

Marksans Pharma Ltd. on Friday announced that it has raised Rs 372.40 crore from promoters and global healthcare investment firm OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius FVCI Ltd. through the conversion of warrants into equity shares.

The warrants are converted at a price of Rs 74 per share, reflecting the promoter’s and OrbiMed’s strong commitment to the company.

The convertible warrants were issued to OrbiMed and the promoter of the company on July 23, 2021, at a price of Rs.74 per warrant. The company received Rs 93.09 crore in July 2021 and the balance amount of Rs 279.29 crore was received in January 2023.

Following the conversion, OrbiMed, which infused around Rs 365 crore, will own a 10.88 percent stake or 49,324,324 shares in Marksans Pharma.

Promoter Mark Saldanha infused Rs 7.4 crore while his stake has come down to 43.8 percent from 49 percent earlier.

OrbiMed's exercise of warrant conversion will further strengthen the company's net cash position to over Rs 650 crore.

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with USD 18 billion in assets under management. It invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations.

Marksans Pharma, headquartered in Mumbai, is engaged in the research, manufacturing & marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in the global markets.

In October last year, Marksans Pharma announced plans to double its manufacturing footprint to bolster growth.