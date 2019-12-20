Markets this week: Yes Bank, Tata Steel, TCS outperform, Grasim, HUL top losers
Updated : December 20, 2019 05:55 PM IST
Sensex and Nifty clocked second straight weekly gains and their best week since week-ending November 1
Yes Bank rose over 10% this week, topping the charts amid reports the private sector lender was likely to announce its much-awaited QIP soon
TCS shares also rose over 7.3% for the week
