Markets this week: Yes Bank, Tata Steel, TCS outperform, Grasim, HUL top losers

Indian shares ended a tick higher on Friday, as gains in financial stocks offset marginal losses in auto stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 0.1 percent higher at 12,271.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex index closed 0.02 percent higher at 41,681.54. Both the indexes clocked second straight weekly gains and their best week since week-ending November 1.

Nifty gainers

Yes Bank rose over 10 percent this week, topping the charts amid reports the private sector lender was likely to announce its much-awaited qualified institutional placement (QIP) soon. During the last one year, Yes Bank has lost over 70 percent and fallen almost 72 percent so far this year.

Tata Steel also gained this week, rising 7.61 percent, amid buzz the Tata Group company may restructure its domestic business to unlock value. It may form four verticals which are long products, mining, Tata Steel and Tata Steel Utilities and Services.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares also rose over 7.3 percent on a weekly basis. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group sold nearly 19 lakh shares in TCS on Thursday to raise around Rs 380 crore. Last week also the group sold nearly 20 lakh shares of TCS to raise about Rs 400 crore. Yet another trigger for share price movement in Tata Group stocks was the National Compnay Law Appellate Tribunal's decision in the Tata-Cyrus Mistry case.

Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were other big gainers this week, rising between 4 and 6 percent. Bharti Airtel shares gained as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) deferred the zero-interconnect usage charges (IUC) deadline. Moreover, the telco added 12 million 4G subscribers during October-November, according to data submitted by the telco t the Telecom Regulatory of Authority India (Trai).

Nifty losers

Grasim shares corrected by 4.7 percent this week, the worst among Nifty losers. Vedanta also fell 3.4 percent this week amid reports of the mining giant evaluating an investment in Bharat Petroleum Corp, which has been put on the block by the government as part of its PSU divestment drive.

Hindustan Unilever shares also fell over 3 percent this week as the FMCG major's parent Unilever PLC reduced reveneu guidance for emerging markets for CY2019 and H1CY2020, owing to slowdown in rural India and other emerging markets. Global brokerage Credit Suisse also cut its target price of the stock to Rs 2,150 from Rs 2,180 while maintaining a neutral rating.

Sun Pharma and BPCL were other major laggards this week, falling by up to 2 percent.

Among midcap gainers, Max Ventures rose almost 33 percent this week, while Godavari Power surged 32 percent. KRBL, Kolte Patil, Kaktiya Cement and Jiya Eco were other major midcap gainers, rising between 18 and 28 percent.