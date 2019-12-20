#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets this week: Yes Bank, Tata Steel, TCS outperform, Grasim, HUL top losers

Updated : December 20, 2019 05:55 PM IST

Sensex and Nifty clocked second straight weekly gains and their best week since week-ending November 1
Yes Bank rose over 10% this week, topping the charts amid reports the private sector lender was likely to announce its much-awaited QIP soon
TCS shares also rose over 7.3% for the week
Markets this week: Yes Bank, Tata Steel, TCS outperform, Grasim, HUL top losers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV