Markets this week: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, SBI among top losers; pharma stocks gain

Updated : March 06, 2020 07:45 PM IST

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.48 percent to a mid-September low of 10,989.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 2.32 percent to 37,576.62.
Yes Bank is the top Nifty loser, correcting 52 percent this week, as the Reserve Bank of India took control of the bank on Thursday evening and limited withdrawals from the troubled private sector lender.
Pharma shares surged this week with Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Cipla leading the pack of Nifty gainers, rising between 7 and 8 percent.
