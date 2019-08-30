Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares
Updated : August 30, 2019 04:42 PM IST
For the week, both frontline indices ended higher with the Sensex rising 1.7 percent and the Nifty up 1.8 percent.
The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 263.86 points higher, or 0.71 percent, at 37,332.79.
The broader NSE Nifty50 also rose 74.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 11,023.25.
