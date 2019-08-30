Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Indian shares snapped its two-day losing streak on Friday, boosted by strong buying in blue chips HDFC, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and ITC amid positive cues from the global markets.

The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 263.86 points higher, or 0.71 percent, at 37,332.79, after gyrating 568 points during the day. It hit an intra-day high of 37,397.97 and a low of 36,829.81. The broader NSE Nifty50 also rose 74.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 11,023.25.

For the week, both frontline indices ended higher with the Sensex rising 1.7 percent and Nifty up 1.8 percent.

The Nifty MidCap index outperformed rising 0.95 percent, while all major Nifty sectoral indices ended positively with pharma, metals and FMCG leading.

For the week, the Nifty MidCap index surged 1.9 percent, while the Nifty Media, Pharma and FMCG advanced the most

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HUL, Vedanta, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC, HDFC and Bajaj Auto, that rose up to 3.75 per cent.

Britannia, BPCL, HDFC, ZEEL, Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank were top weekly gainers. FMCG major Britannia gained 9.5 percent this week, while HDFC surged 6 percent.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, L&T, NTPC, SBI and Asian Paints fell up to 2.12 per cent.

On a weekly basis, Bharti Airtel dipped the most by 2.7 percent, while Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Coal India were other major laggards.

From the midcap space, Essel Propack gained over 31 percent, the highest this week. Bombay Dyeing, Navkar Corp, RPP Infra and J&K Bank were other top gainers, rising between 22 and 30 percent.

Coffee Day Enterprises, 63 Moons, IRB Infra and Huthamaki PPL were top midcap losers this week, dipping between 4 and 6.5 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei settled on a positive note, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended marginally lower.