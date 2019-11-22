Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty settle with mild gains; Zee Entertainment jumps 24%
Updated : November 22, 2019 04:43 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares gained over 24 percent this week, topping the charts, on the back of block deals on the NSE on Thursday.
M&M corrected by over 6 percent this week, becoming the biggest laggard on the NSE this week.
From the midcap space, Vodafone Idea shares gained 80 percent this week, in tandem with other telecom stocks.
