Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty settle with mild gains; Zee Entertainment jumps 24%

Updated : November 22, 2019 04:43 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares gained over 24 percent this week, topping the charts, on the back of block deals on the NSE on Thursday.
M&M corrected by over 6 percent this week, becoming the biggest laggard on the NSE this week.
From the midcap space, Vodafone Idea shares gained 80 percent this week, in tandem with other telecom stocks.
