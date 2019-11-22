Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty settle with mild gains; Zee Entertainment jumps 24%

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, ended lower on Friday, dragged by IT shares amid weak global cues as investors remained wary over mixed signals surrounding the US-China trade deal. The Nifty ended 0.45 percent lower at 11,914.40, while the Sensex was down 0.53 percent at 40,395.41.

For the week, the Nifty and Sensex edged up 0.16 percent and 0.01 percent, respectively. The Nifty IT index ended 1.95 percent lower, led by losses among heavyweights such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), down 2.85 percent and 2.41 percent respectively.

Nifty gainers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares gained over 24 percent this week, topping the charts, on the back of block deals on the NSE on Thursday. The company's promoter Essel Group raise over Rs 4,300 crore by selling 14.87 percent stake in the company. The stake sale and funds raised eased investors concerns over the liquidity crisis being faced by the company's promoters, which had defaulted on certain loans where the company's shares were pledged as collateral.

Sun Pharma shares surged over 8.6 percent this week after the pharma company's shares rallied 8 percent on Wednesday on reports of buyback offer from Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, which could lift its holding in the company.

Eicher Motors has advanced over 6.5 percent this week after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal advised buying the premium two-wheeler auto company's shares at a target price of Rs 25,000, implying 14 percent upside potential from the current price levels.

Both Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank gained over 6 percent this week. Airtel shares gained after the Modi government decided to grant a two-year moratorium for telecom companies to pay their spectrum dues. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have to pay Rs 92,000 crore to the government as adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Nifty losers

M&M corrected by over 6 percent this week, becoming the biggest laggard on the NSE this week. The stock has eased over 8.7 percent in the last one month.

YES Bank shares dropped 5.7 percent this week after the RBI found under-reporting of bad loans to the tune of Rs 3,277 crore during the financial year 2018-19. In a separate development, co-founder Rana Kapoor almost sold off his entire holding in the bank, except just 900 shares.

Britannia shares fell 5.7 pecent on a weekly basis after the biscuit major deferred product launches on account of a consumption slowdown in the country. A Nielsen report last month said rural growth dropped below urban levels for the first time in seven years and the FMCG sector grew 7.3 percent by value in July-September, down from over 16 percent a year earlier.

TCS and Asian Paints were other major losers this week, falling between 4.4-4.7 percent. Mumbai-based company's shares slipped as investment firm Goldman Sachs lowered its rating on the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Buy' citing expensive valuations and a weak outlook.

From the midcap space, Vodafone Idea shares gained 80 percent this week, in tandem with other telecom stocks. Dish TV also rose 19 percent this week, while IDBI Bank gained 17.6 percent. Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied 13 percent, while RBL Bank shares surged 14 percent.