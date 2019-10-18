Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 3%, Nifty MidCap index outperforms, Yes Bank gains 30%
Updated : October 18, 2019 04:37 PM IST
For the week, Sensex rose 3 percent while the Nifty gained 3.2 percent.
From midcaps, Adani Enterprises surged over 27 percent this week as the Adani Group firm after the company set up a subsidiary company named Adani Metro Transport (AMTL) to focus on metro rail projects.
Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.37 percent higher ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.
