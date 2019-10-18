Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 3%, Nifty MidCap index outperforms, Yes Bank gains 30%

Indian shares extended gains for the sixth straight session on Friday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex rising 246 points on sustained buying across sectors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 246.32 points, or 0.63 percent, higher at 39,298.38. It hit an intra-day high of 39,361.06 and a low of 38,963.60. The broader NSE Nifty too spurted 75.50 points, or 0.65 percent, to settle at 11,661.85.

For the week, Sensex rose 3 percent while the Nifty gained 3.2 percent. Among broader market indices, Nifty Auto surged 7.8 percent, while Nifty Metal also gained over 5 percent. The Nifty MidCap index rose 4.2 percent.

"Indian equities outperformed major global markets for the week. Equity markets witnessed a sharp rally on foreign investor buying, progress in US-China trade talks and as well as a deal being reached between UK and EU on Brexit," said Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities.

Nifty gainers & losers

Among Nifty gainers, Yes Bank topped the charts, rising almost 30 percent on a weekly basis on positive news flow related to fundraising plans.

Tata Motors and Eicher Motors were other two major gainers as sentiment improved post-Brexit deal, rising 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

ONGC surged over 11 percent this week, while IndusInd Bank also rose 9.8 percent.

Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.37 percent higher ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Among Nifty losers, Infosys fell almost 6 percent this week after the IT firm declared its September quarter results last Friday. Infosys reported a 2.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 4,019 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

Cipla and Hindalco were other major Nifty losers this week, falling mildly by 0.3 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Midcap gainers & losers

From midcaps, Adani Enterprises surged over 27 percent this week as the Adani Group firm after the company set up a subsidiary company named Adani Metro Transport (AMTL) to focus on metro rail projects.

TVS Motors also gained almost 16 percent this week after the auto major reported a 20.68 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 255 crore compared with Rs 211.30 crore in the same quarter last year.

Apollo Tyres gained 11.7 percent this week, Balkrishna Industries also surged 12 percent.

PNB Housing Finance, Pidilite Industries, Amara Raja and M&M Finance were top midcap losers, falling by up to 4.9 percent.

-with inputs from PTI