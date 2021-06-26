This week in markets: Sensex, Nifty gain 1% each; banking index recover after 2 weeks of losses

Indian indices ended over a percent higher this week, regaining last week's losses. Both the indices posted their fifth weekly gain in six weeks helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of restrictions and a recent record surge in daily vaccinations.

Among broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index rose 1.5 percent for the week after declining 3 percent last week.

In Friday's session, Indian indices ended higher with Sensex at a record closing high boosted mainly by metal, banking and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 226 points to settle at its new closing high of 52,925 while the Nifty rose 70 points to end at 15,860.

Among sectors, except Energy and FMCG, all indices closed higher for the week. The Nifty Bank rose over 2 percent after two consecutive weeks of losses. PSU Bank, IT and Metal sectors gained the most amongst indices.

Maruti, Tata Steel, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty gainers this week while Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Nestle were the top losers.