#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty down 3% dragged by financials, metal stocks

Updated : October 04, 2019 04:32 PM IST

For the week, the Sensex plunged 3 percent, while the Nifty dipped 2.9 percent.
Broader market indices also slumped with the Nifty MidCap 100 index down 4.3 percent on a weekly basis.
Among sectoral indices this week, Nifty PSU Bank dipped 8.5 percent, while the banking gauge Nifty Bank dipped 7.2 percent.
Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty down 3% dragged by financials, metal stocks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV