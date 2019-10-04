Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty down 3% dragged by financials, metal stocks
Updated : October 04, 2019 04:32 PM IST
For the week, the Sensex plunged 3 percent, while the Nifty dipped 2.9 percent.
Broader market indices also slumped with the Nifty MidCap 100 index down 4.3 percent on a weekly basis.
Among sectoral indices this week, Nifty PSU Bank dipped 8.5 percent, while the banking gauge Nifty Bank dipped 7.2 percent.
