Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Updated : December 06, 2019 05:21 PM IST

For the week, the NSE and BSE indexes lost 1.12 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively.
Kotak Mahindra Bank surged 3.7 percent this week, leading Nifty gainers.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also rose 3.4 percent, while another IT biggie, Infosys gained 2.6 percent this week.
