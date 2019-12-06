Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

It has been a volatile week on Dalal Street with the NSE and BSE indices losing 1.12 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively. Among broader market indices, the Nifty Bank dipped almost 2 percent, while Nifty MidCap 100 index slid 2.8 percent this week. The Nifty Metal dipped 3.4 percent this week, while Nifty Auto corrected by 3.5 percent.

The dip was enhanced on Friday as the Sensex plummeted over 334 points while the NSE Nifty slipped below the key 12,000-level, dragged by heavy losses in banking and auto stocks. The fall was partly a result of the Reserve Bank surprisingly maintaining status quo in its key policy rates and also projecting slower economic growth on Thursday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank surged 3.7 percent this week, leading Nifty gainers. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also rose 3.4 percent, while another IT biggie, Infosys gained 2.6 percent this week. ICICI Bank rose 2.4 percent on a weekly basis as investors favoured one of the largest private-sector lenders.

The week turned out to be bad for Yes Bank, which corrected almost 19 percent amid lingering concerns over the private sector lender’s ability to raise funds. Eicher Motors, the makers of Royal Enfield motorcycles dropped 8.6 percent this numbers as November sales data came in below expectations amid a wider slump in the auto sector.

IndusInd Bank, Coal India and SBI were other major Nifty losers this week declining between 6 and 7 percent.

Among midcap gainers, NMDC, Gujarat Gas, Equitas, MindTree and Century Textiles gained between 5 and 8 percent. Tata Elxsi, Bata, Ujjivan, Apollo Tyres and Biocon also surged this week.