#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets this week: Bharti Airtel, ZEEL top gainers; Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank top losers

Updated : January 17, 2020 05:18 PM IST

Broader market indices ended with gains, continuing their uptrend, fuelled by Union budget 2020 expectations.
Shares of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India fell between 12 and 9 percent on a weekly basis.
From the midcap space, IndoStar, IRB Infra, GNA Axles, Rallis India, Kanoria Chemical gained between 18 and 26 percent this week.
Markets this week: Bharti Airtel, ZEEL top gainers; Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank top losers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Reliance Jio reports net profit of Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Reliance Jio reports net profit of Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

HDFC Bank Q3: Gross NPAs seen in the range of 1.35-1.4%

HDFC Bank Q3: Gross NPAs seen in the range of 1.35-1.4%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV