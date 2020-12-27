  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets this week: 6 of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 60,198 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS top gainers

Updated : December 27, 2020 10:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd, TCS, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart.
HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed a decline in their market valuation.
Markets this week: 6 of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 60,198 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS top gainers

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally near 1.02 cr; Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become 1st to get DCGI nod for emergency use

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally near 1.02 cr; Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become 1st to get DCGI nod for emergency use

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on January 1

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on January 1

Govt’s fiscal stimulus steps will boost growth by nearly 1.6% this year and next: RBI

Govt’s fiscal stimulus steps will boost growth by nearly 1.6% this year and next: RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement