Stock Market Live: Sensex trades 600 points higher, Nifty near 10,000 as banks, metal shine

Opening Bell: Market opens higher in-line with global peers; Hindalco, ICICI Bank top gainers

THe Indian market opened with a strong start with Nifty crossing the 10,000 level in Tuesday's opening. The Sensex was up 716.48 points or 2.16 percent at 33,945.28, and the Nifty wasup 211.10 points or 2.15 percent at 10,024.80. About 856 shares have advanced, 114 shares declined, and 25 shares are unchanged.

Financials supported gains as they rose nearly 3 percent. Nifty Media remained the best-performing index as it also surged over 3 percent.

Hindalco, ICICI Bank, UPL, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Tata Motors was the only one in the red, down 0.80 percent.