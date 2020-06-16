Stock Market Live: Sensex trades 600 points higher, Nifty near 10,000 as banks, metal shine

Rupee opens higher against the US dollar as compared to previous close
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
We still remain hopeful and expect the Nifty not to fall below 9,500 now. Before this, 9,750 – 9,675 can be seen as intraday supports. On the flipside, 9,925 – 10,000 remains to be a sturdy wall and if the index has to regain any strength, it needs to again enter a five-digit territory soon. At present, traders are advised not to get carried away by this global sell-off and should ideally stick to a stock centric approach. The midcap index is interestingly poised and hence if we see a reversal in major indices, the broader market is likely to outperform.
Nifty Bank traded almost 3 percent higher led by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Federal Bank.
Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
We have opened above 9,950 which is a positive indication - if we can maintain above the levels of 10,050, we can go up to 10,300. The support for the market continues to remain at the 9,700 levels.
Tata Motors slips nearly 2% after reporting a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in Q4FY20
Shares of Tata Motors fell nearly 2 percent in the early trade after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,117.5 crore in the March quarter of FY19 and Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20.
Tata Sons initiates pay cuts to reduce the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on costs; Sources said the group may take 15-20% pay cuts across top brass at Tata Sons, Tata Group companies.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits 5% upper circuit after CNBC-TV18 reported that it may receive Rs 1,500 crore investment from Clix Capital
Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) hit an upper circuit of 5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after CNBC-TV18 reported that the bank may be able to get Rs 1,200- Rs 1,500 crore of investment from AION Capital-backed NBFC Clix Capital, if the proposed transaction goes through. The shares were locked at Rs 16.06, up 5 percent as against Monday's close of Rs 15.30 on the BSE. The private sector lender on Monday had informed exchanges that it had received a preliminary, non-binding letter of intent (LoI) from Clix Capital Services Private Limited & Clix Finance India Private Limited. The bank said this proposal is subject to completion of due diligence and will be subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. People aware of the matter said told CNBC-TV18 that the bank may receive Rs 1,200- Rs 1,500 crore of investment.
Opening Bell: Market opens higher in-line with global peers; Hindalco, ICICI Bank top gainers
THe Indian market opened with a strong start with Nifty crossing the 10,000 level in Tuesday's opening. The Sensex was up 716.48 points or 2.16 percent at 33,945.28, and the Nifty wasup 211.10 points or 2.15 percent at 10,024.80. About 856 shares have advanced, 114 shares declined, and 25 shares are unchanged.
Financials supported gains as they rose nearly 3 percent. Nifty Media remained the best-performing index as it also surged over 3 percent.
Hindalco, ICICI Bank, UPL, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Tata Motors was the only one in the red, down 0.80 percent.
Oil prices ease as coronavirus infections rise
Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on jitters that a rise in coronavirus infections around the world could hurt fuel demand, but hopes that production cuts could be extended kept declines in check.
Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $39.58 a barrel at 0027 GMT or 5:57 am IST, having gained 2.6 percent on Monday. US oil fell 24 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $36.88 a barrel, after closing 2.4 percent higher in the previous session.
India Gas Exchange launched, govt eyes 15% share of gas in energy mix
In a bid to gradually move towards deregulation of gas prices and enhance investment in gas infrastructure in India, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Monday launched its maiden gas exchange, India Gas Exchange.
The government seeks to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent by 2030 from the current 6.2 percent. The gas exchange will be managed by India Energy Exchange.
"Gas exchange will help buyers and sellers and eventually help broaden the gas economy in India,” said Pradhan. “India is committed to becoming the growth centre of the global economy. Today's launch of the India Gas Exchange will help us push investment in the gas infrastructure.”
The delivery-based exchange will offer from a day to monthly trades, from Dahej, Hazira Hub in Gujarat, and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in the beginning.
Asian stocks set to track US gains as Fed steps up support
Asian stocks were set to follow a late Wall Street surge on Tuesday, after the Federal Reserve’s fresh move to support financial markets through the coronavirus pandemic cheered investors.
Crude oil also rose, on signs of a recovery in fuel demand and news suggesting major oil producing nations would meet their commitments to cut output.
The Fed on Monday announced tweaks to its bond-buying program, widening the range of eligible assets to include all US corporate bonds that satisfied certain criteria. Here's more on this
Another stock to remain in focus is Axis Bank
Pralay Mondal, Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking at Axis Bank has resigned from his position, a little over a year after he joined the bank.
“Pralay Mondal, Executive Director (Retail Banking) at Axis Bank, will be stepping down in the month of September 2020 to pursue other opportunities”, Axis Bank said in a statement.
A senior bank official who spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity said that Mondal resigned from the bank to head another smaller private sector bank.
Two separate people in the know said that Mondal may join as head of Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank, but CNBC-TV18 could not corroborate this with Pralay Mondal. Click here to read
Tata Motors' shares could slip in today's trade post reporting a weak Q4 earnings
Tata Motors has reported a weak fourth-quarter which is below street estimates. Both, the standalone business and JLR, have reported steep losses.
JLR has posted a loss of 501 million pounds before taxes. The standalone business loss before tax stands at Rs 4,786 crore versus a projection of Rs 1,064.8 crore loss in an analyst poll conducted by CNBC-TV18.
The company has posted a standalone revenue at Rs 9,733 crore versus a poll of Rs 9,124 crore. The EBITDA loss has come in at Rs 943 crore versus Rs 118.2 crore. Read more
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian shares fell over 1.5 percent on Monday as a rise in domestic coronavirus cases and worries over a second wave of infections in China sapped investors’ appetite for riskier assets. The Sensex ended 552 points lower at 33,229, while the Nifty lost 159 points to settle at 9,814. Losses in financial stocks were the biggest contributor to the decline.
IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were the top losers on the Nifty50 index, while GAIL, Wipro, HCL Tech, RIL, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank shed the most, 3.5 percent followed by Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Realty, down nearly 3 percent each. Meanwhile Nifty Metal fell 1.8 percent, while, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT shed around 1.5 percent each.
