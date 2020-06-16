  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 48 seconds ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex trades 600 points higher, Nifty near 10,000 as banks, metal shine

Mousumi Paul | Published: June 16, 2020 10:14 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market traded higher on Tuesday on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve's fresh move to support financial markets cheered investors. The Sensex traded over 600 points higher above 33,800 while the Nifty50 traded near 10,000 level. Rally in banks, metals and auto stocks supported the market gains. JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Hindalco and UPL were the top Nifty50 gainers.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement