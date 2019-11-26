Markets hit record high; 187 stocks gain in 2019, 4 double investor wealth

The benchmark indices hit record highs in morning deals on Tuesday following positive developments in the US-China trade deal and pickup in consumer demand across sectors.

While the Sensex has been hitting record highs in November, the Nifty50 finally hit a record of 12,132 after a three-week struggle with the bears.

In intra-day deals, the BSE Sensex surged as much as 231 points to hit a new high of 41,120 as against its previous high of 40,931.71, hit yesterday. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index jumped 59 points to rise to 12,132, as against its previous high of 12,103 on June 3.

The bearish sentiment due to slowdown in consumer demand leading to a decline in GDP growth was restricted by the government's corporate tax cut, better than expected Q2 earnings, rise in liquidity, and positive developments in the US-China trade deal.

The Sensex and Nifty have risen over 4 percent in the last one month and 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

In the NSE500 index, 187 stocks were in green during this period (YTD). Among those, 4 stocks rallied over 100 percent, 23 stocks surged between 50-100 percent, while 39 stocks were up between 30-50 percent.

Adani Green was the top gainer in the NSE500 index, surging 172 percent in 2019. In Q2, Adani Green reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102.3 crore for the July-September quarter as compared to a net loss of Rs 188 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC AMC also rallied 135 percent during this period. For HDFC AMC analysts believe that the company is likely to see earnings compounding given high brand equity of the HDFC group, strong pan-India distribution network, operational efficiency, focus on the higher-yield equity segment, and consistent fund performance over the past.

Meanwhile, Reliance Nippon AMC and Aavas Financiers also advanced 133 percent and 101 percent, respectively in 2019.

Other gainers included AstraZeneca Pharma, Info Edge, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Manappuram Finance, JK Cements, PI Industries, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Standard Life, and Bharti Airtel, among others, which were up over 50 percent each during this period.

Top losers during this period included Cox & Kings, RCom, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, DHFL, Reliance Home Finance, and Reliance Power, down over 85 percent each in 2019.