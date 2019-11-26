Markets hit record high; 187 stocks gain in 2019, 4 double investor wealth
Updated : November 26, 2019 12:29 PM IST
BSE Sensex surges as much as 231 points to hit a new high of 41,120 as against its previous high of 40,931.71.
Nifty50 index jumps 59 points to touch 12,132, as against its previous high of 12,103 on June 3.
The Sensex, Nifty have risen over 4 percent in the last one month and 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.
