Markets extend losses, Nifty below 11,000; auto, PSU banks drag

Updated : September 17, 2019 01:05 PM IST

Indian markets widened losses on Tuesday afternoon session dragged by the losses in auto makers and public sector lenders as the sharp rise in the global crude prices.
At 12:40 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 36,816.18, down 307.13 points, or 0.83 percent, and the Nifty was trading at 10,916.10, down 87.40 points, or 0.79 percent.
Vedanta, GAIL, Titan, Asian Paints and YES Bank were the top gainers, while Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and Cipla were the major laggards.
