Markets extend losses, Nifty below 11,000; auto, PSU banks drag

Indian markets widened losses on Tuesday afternoon session dragged by the losses in auto makers and public sector lenders as the sharp rise in the global crude prices following the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields have continued to spook the markets.

At 12:40 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 36,816.18, down 307.13 points, or 0.83 percent, and the Nifty was trading at 10,916.10, down 87.40 points, or 0.79 percent.

The Nifty Auto index remained the worst-performer followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media. All sectors traded in the red except Nifty FMCG, which was marginally up (0.01 percent).

Vedanta, GAIL, Titan, Asian Paints and YES Bank were the top gainers, while Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and Cipla were the major laggards.

The crude oil prices have reacted differently to past geopolitical tensions. In 1980s, the price rose over $75 per barrel during the Iran-Iraq war but surged Â to its all-time high of $125 per barrel during the global financial collapse in 2008.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped on Tuesday although the market remains on tenterhooks over the threat of a military response to attacks on the Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities that cut the kingdom's output in half and sent prices soaring by the most in decades.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.