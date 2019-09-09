Markets extend gains, Nifty above 11,000; banks, financials rise

Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains during Monday afternoon trade due to the positive gains in the global markets and an uptick in most sectors, especially banks and financial services.

Nifty PSU Bank remained the best-performer led by Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services. All sectors traded in green with the exception of Nifty IT.

At 12:50 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 37,221.71, up 239.94 points or 0.65 percent and the Nifty at 11,019.40, down 73.20 points or 0.70 percent.

UPL, JSW Steel, YES Bank, L&T and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers, while HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and TCS were the major laggards.

The share price of Equitas Holdings plunged about 12 percent on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declined the company's request to extend its listing deadline for Equitas Small Finance Bank. The Equitas SFB was to be listed on September 4.

Shares of Eveready Industries hit 5 percent lower circuit on Monday on media reports that Duracell Inc, owned by Warren Buffettâ€™sÂ Berkshire Hathaway is set to acquire Eveready Industriesâ€™ battery and flashlight business in a slump sale for Rs 1,600-1,700 crore.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose on Monday afternoon as investors reacted to a series of recent data releases in major economies, including the United States and China. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.15 percent higher.

