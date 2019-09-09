#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets extend gains, Nifty above 11,000; banks, financials rise

Updated : September 09, 2019 01:20 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains during Monday afternoon trade due to the positive gains in the global markets and an uptick in most sectors, especially banks and financial services.
Nifty PSU Bank remained the best-performer led by Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services. All sectors traded in green with the exception of Nifty IT.
UPL, JSW Steel, YES Bank, L&T and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers, while HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and TCS were the major laggards.
Markets extend gains, Nifty above 11,000; banks, financials rise
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV