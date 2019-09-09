Market
Markets extend gains, Nifty above 11,000; banks, financials rise
Updated : September 09, 2019 01:20 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains during Monday afternoon trade due to the positive gains in the global markets and an uptick in most sectors, especially banks and financial services.
Nifty PSU Bank remained the best-performer led by Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services. All sectors traded in green with the exception of Nifty IT.
UPL, JSW Steel, YES Bank, L&T and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers, while HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and TCS were the major laggards.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more