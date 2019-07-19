Market
Markets crack in afternoon session: Sensex down 400 points, Nifty below 11,500 level
Updated : July 19, 2019 12:43 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices cracked around noon on Wednesday after a positive opening due to massive selling in auto, PSU banks and realty stocks.
NTPC, Titan, TCS, BPCL and Vedanta were the top gainers while Bajaj twins, M&M, GAIL and IndusInd Bank were the top losers in the afternoon session.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose on Friday after a top Federal Reserve official cemented expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut later this month, fuelling appetite for riskier assets and keeping a cap on the dollar.
