Markets at noon: Sensex sustains gains after hitting lifetime high; ZEEL, Reliance Industries lead gainers
Updated : November 20, 2019 01:28 PM IST
The Sensex traded over 314 points higher, or 0.78 percent, at 40,784 at 1.05 pm.
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE frontline index opened at 40,730 and hit the life-time high of 40,816 in session today.
Broader market indices lagged behind with the Nifty MidCap 100 index trading 0.36 percent higher, while the SmallCap 100 index was up 0.28 percent.
