Markets at noon: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Zee, Jubilant Life among top gainers
Updated : November 21, 2019 01:14 PM IST
At 12.24 pm, the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,647, down 4 points.
The Nifty also traded mildly lower by 3.5 points at 11,995.
The Nifty MidCap 100 index slipped 0.13 percent, while the BSE MidCap 100 also edged lower.
