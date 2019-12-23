Markets at noon: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; metals, auto, media stocks gain

Indian equity markets were trading flat around noon on Monday, as gains in metal, auto and media stocks were offset by losses in PSU Banks, realty and FMCG counters.

At 11:55 am, BSE Sensex was trading at 41,656.63, down 24.91 points or 0.06 percent, while NSE benchmark index Nifty50 was trading at 12,271.65, down 0.10 points or 0.01 percent.

The Nifty Media index gained over 1 percent, which was followed by Nifty metals and Auto.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, UPL, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp and Bharat Petroleum Corporation were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Reliance Industries, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Britannia Industries and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

KEC International shares advanced over 3 percent on Monday after the company disclosed that it bagged orders worth Rs 1,520 crore across business lines. Shares rose as much as 3.4 percent to Rs 308.9 per share on the BSE intraday.

L&T Technology has won a multi-million dollar project from one of the world’s top plastics, chemicals and refining manufacturers, to deliver the entire spectrum of engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the expansion of an existing site in Europe.

On the global markets front, Asian markets idled near 18-month highs on Monday as trading volumes weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break, with investors taking profit on gains made earlier this month.