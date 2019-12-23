Market
Markets at noon: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; metals, auto, media stocks gain
Updated : December 23, 2019 12:28 PM IST
At 11:55 am, BSE Sensex was trading at 41,656.63, down 24.91 points or 0.06 percent.
NSE benchmark index Nifty50 was trading at 12,271.65, down 0.10 points or 0.01 percent.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, UPL, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp and Bharat Petroleum Corporation were the Nifty50 top gainers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more