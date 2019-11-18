#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Markets at noon: Sensex, Nifty flat, midcaps outperform; Airtel, BPCL top gainers

Updated : November 18, 2019 01:36 PM IST

The BSE Sensex was down over 45 points to trade at 40,311 at 1.12 pm while the NSE Nifty50 was 6 points lower to trade at 11,889.
Broader market indices were mixed with the Nifty MidCap 100 index rising a little over half a percent.
Among stocks, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, UPL, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, SBI and Tata Motors gained by up to 4 percent.
