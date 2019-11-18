Markets at noon: Sensex, Nifty flat, midcaps outperform; Airtel, BPCL top gainers
Updated : November 18, 2019 01:36 PM IST
The BSE Sensex was down over 45 points to trade at 40,311 at 1.12 pm while the NSE Nifty50 was 6 points lower to trade at 11,889.
Broader market indices were mixed with the Nifty MidCap 100 index rising a little over half a percent.
Among stocks, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, UPL, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, SBI and Tata Motors gained by up to 4 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more