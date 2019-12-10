Markets at noon: Sensex, Nifty edge lower as IT, media shares weigh on indices
Updated : December 10, 2019 12:18 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded 130 points lower, or 0.32 percent, to 40,357.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 declined 40 points, or 0.33 percent, to trade at 11,898.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell almost 3 percent, the worst performer among Nifty stocks.
