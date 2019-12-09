Market
Markets at noon: Sensex, Nifty back in green; auto, PSU banks, metal stocks top gainers
Updated : December 09, 2019 01:04 PM IST
Markets today showed some resilience as there was a sharp correction on Friday.
Positive Karnataka by-election results, and positive cues from the global markets were the prime force behind the market rally, said Prakash Pandey of Plutus Advisors.
Vodafone Idea's share was trading 6.6 percent lower due to uncertainties over its ability to pay up its huge dues.
