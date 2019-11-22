Markets at noon: Sensex dips over 200 points, Nifty holds 11900; Nifty IT falls over 2%
Updated : November 22, 2019 01:45 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE frontline index traded 236 points lower, or 0.58 percent, at 40,338 at 12.02 pm.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 63.50 points, or 0.53 percent, to 11,904.90.
ITC shares surged as much as 3 percent intra-day after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley added the stock to its India Focus list.
