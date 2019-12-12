#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Markets at noon: Markets erase minor gains, Nifty around 11,950; YES Bank top gainer

Updated : December 12, 2019 01:03 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices pared minor gains during Thursday afternoon session on the back of losses in some heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance. 
Nifty Metal remained the top-performing sector, rising 2.14 percent followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank.
YES Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Power Grid and Hindalco were the Nifty50 top gainers while Infosys, Bharti Infratel, ONGC, Zee Entertainment and HCL Technologies were the top losers. 
Markets at noon: Markets erase minor gains, Nifty around 11,950; YES Bank top gainer
