Markets at noon: Markets erase minor gains, Nifty around 11,950; YES Bank top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices pared minor gains during Thursday afternoon session on the back of losses in some heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance.

At 12:49 pm, the Sensex was trading 99.54 points or 0.25 percent higher at 40,508.28 while the Nifty50 was trading 95.95 points or 0.30 percent higher at 11,945.70.

Nifty Metal remained the top-performing sector, rising 2.14 percent followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank. Only two sectors traded in the red—Nifty IT and Nifty Media.

YES Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Power Grid and Hindalco were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Infosys, Bharti Infratel, ONGC, Zee Entertainment and HCL Technologies led the losses.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank made a strong debut on bourses on Thursday after its initial public offering was subscribed to over 165 times last week. Its shares listed at nearly 59 percent premium on its issue price and jumped as much as 70 percent in the intraday trade.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose on Thursday to the highest in a month after the Federal Reserve signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative, but the imminent UK election and the fast-approaching Sunday deadline for China-US trade talks kept investors cautious.

