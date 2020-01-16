Markets at noon: Indices off high after Sensex hitting 42K for the first time ever
Updated : January 16, 2020 02:21 PM IST
The Sensex scaled the 42,000 mark for the first time ever, hitting 42,059 and the Nifty too touched a lifetime intra-day high of 12,389.
Shares of pharma firm Wockhardt surged 14 percent in intra-day deals on Thursday after the DCGI approved its two new antibiotics.
Shares of Yes Bank gained as the private sector lender assured customers that its overall 'Capital Adequacy Ratio' is above regulatory requirements and that its operations are stable.
