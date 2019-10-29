Markets At Close: The Nifty is 316 points away from a record high; How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled with extended gains after a choppy session on Friday. Both the benchmark indices hit four-month highs. Nifty Auto was primarily lifted with a massive buyout in Tata Motors.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 581.64 points higher, or 1.48 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 39,831.84. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 10.43 percent, adding 3,763.51 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 added just 159.70 points, or 1.37 percent, to settle at 11,786.85. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 924.30 points, or 8.51 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Motors: The auto major settled 16.55 percent higher, closing at Rs 172.15 per share on NSE. The rebound in JLR earnings has led to a 40 percent rally for Tata Motors in two sessions

YES Bank: The retail/corporate bank's shares ended 6.30 percent higher, quoting at Rs 58.20 on NSE. The stock has risen to over one-month high and is up 21 percent in three sessions.

Bharti Infratel: The telco closed at Rs 193.10 per share, ending 9.02 percent lower at close on NSE. The company has deferred its Q2 earnings citing AGR impact, The stock slipped 4 percent today.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom giant settled at Rs 3.90, down 7.14 percent.

JSW Steel: The steel giant's shares settled 6.68 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 234 on NSE.

Major sectors

Nifty Auto: The auto gauge settled 4.29 percent higher at 8,449.75, up 31 points at the close. So far this year, Nifty Auto has declined over 8 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index ended 3.98 percent higher to settle at 2,518.30. So far this year, it has fallen over 20 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT gauge settled with gains, up 1.50 percent at 15,181.40. So far this year, Nifty IT has gained nearly 5 percent.