Markets At Close: Nifty ends 68 points lower from intra-day high; How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
Updated : October 31, 2019 04:10 PM IST
The Nifty50 added just 33.35 points, or 0.28 percent, to settle at 11,877.45.
YES Bank settled 23.77 percent higher, closing at Rs 70.30 per share on NSE.
Zee Entertainment's shares closed at Rs 260.50 per share, ending 10.78 percent higher at close on NSE.
