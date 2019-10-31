Markets At Close: Nifty ends 68 points lower from intra-day high; How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared minor gains on Thursday. Sensex slipped from an intra-day high of 40,392 but closed higher for a fifth straight day running. The Nifty PSU Bank remained the best-performing index led by the gains in the Central Bank of India and SBI.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices, stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 77.18 points higher, or 0.19 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 40,129.05. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.26 percent, adding 4,060.72 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 added just 33.35 points, or 0.28 percent, to settle at 11,877.45. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,014.90 points, or 9.34 percent.

Key stocks

YES Bank: The bank settled 23.77 percent higher, closing at Rs 70.30 per share on NSE. The company received a binding order of $1.2 billion from a foreign investor.

Vodafone Idea: India's largest telecom's shares ended 1.32 percent higher, quoting at Rs 3.85 on NSE. The stock has fallen to over 82 percent in the last year.

Zee Entertainment: India's largest media company closed at Rs 260.50 per share, ending 10.78 percent higher at close on NSE.

SBI: The largest Indian lender settled at Rs 312.50, up 7.80 percent following Central Bank of India.

JSW Steel: The steel company's shares settled 2.86 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 227.70 on NSE.

Major sectors

Nifty PSU Bank: The public sector bank gauge settled 3.79 percent higher at 2,504.80, up 92 points at the close. So far this year, Nifty PSU Bank declined over 18.384 percent.

Nifty Media: The media gauge settled with gains, up 3.36 percent at 1,787.05. So far this year, Nifty Media fell nearly 30.37 percent.

Nifty Realty: The index ended higher, rising 1.24 percent to settle at 269.15. So far this year, Nifty Realty gained nearly 15.77 percent.