#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets At Close: Nifty ends 68 points lower from intra-day high; How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : October 31, 2019 04:10 PM IST

The Nifty50 added just 33.35 points, or 0.28 percent, to settle at 11,877.45.
YES Bank settled 23.77 percent higher, closing at Rs 70.30 per share on NSE.
Zee Entertainment's shares closed at Rs 260.50 per share, ending 10.78 percent higher at close on NSE.
Markets At Close: Nifty ends 68 points lower from intra-day high; How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings, sources say

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings, sources say

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV