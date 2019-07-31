Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by public sector banks and metal stocks, but recorded their worst month this year in July as the results season that began earlier this month failed to cheer investors.

For July, the NSE Nifty was down 5.7 percent, its worst since September, while BSE Sensex fell 4.9 percent to an eight-month low.

Public sector banks and metals were top boosts, with their indexes rising 1.73 percent and 2.42 percent, respectively on Wednesday.

India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp ended up 3.9 percent after the company reported a better-than-expected profit for the June quarter.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises topped the Nifty losers list, falling 5.1 percent and dragging the Nifty media index by 2.9 percent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 84 points up, or 0.22 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 37,481. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3.29 percent, adding 1,413 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also added 32.60 points, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 11,118. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 255.45 points, rising 2.35 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,201 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply lower, down by 1.33 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,165.20 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 0.12 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,249.60 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,721.90 per share, ending flat in the green, up by just 0.12 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,123.15, down by 0.19 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.29 percent lower at 28,876, up by 84 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 6.32 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.76 percent higher to settle at 15,620.20. So far this year, it has gained 8.17 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up by 0.70 percent at 29,066. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.75 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, rising by 1.30 percent to settle at 6,851.65. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25.81 percent.