Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower after choppy trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in oil and gas, power, metal and auto stocks.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, cracking 4.91 percent. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services too finished 1.16 percent lower after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 174 points lower, or 0.45 percent, at 38,557. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 6.90 percent, adding 2,488.71 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended lower at 11,499, down by 57 points, or 0.49 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 636 points, rising 5.86 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.11 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,107.70 per share on BSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended flat, down by 0.09 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,278.35 on BSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 0.46 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,390 on BSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,717.85 per share, down by 1.24 percent at close on BSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,228.95, down by 0.17 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.15 percent lower at 30,522 at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 12.38 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.56 percent lower to settle at 15,168.60. So far this year, it has gained 5.04 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.57 percent at 29,154. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.47 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.08 percent lower to settle at 7,511. So far this year, it has corrected by 18.67 percent.