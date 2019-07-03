Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares closed largely unchanged on Wednesday as weak global data hurt sentiment, while investors awaited positive cues from the Union budget due later on Friday.

Financials stock helped the indices finish in the black, with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closing 7.6 percent higher while Indusind Bank Ltd ending the day 3.8 percent higher.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 23 points higher, or 0.06 percent, at 39,839. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 10.45 percent, adding 3,770.92 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended mildly higher at 11,916.75, up by 6.45 points, or 0.05 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 1,054.20 points, rising 9.70 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.80 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,234 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended marginally higher, rising by 0.27 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,282 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares slipped 0.27 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,488.30 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,785 per share, down by 0.23 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,275.15, down by 0.27 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.32 percent higher at 31,382.30. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 15.55 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with losses of 0.91 percent to settle at 15,927.65. So far this year, it has gained 10.30 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.34 percent at 29,812.65. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 2.31 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index dipped 0.08 percent to settle at 8,039.50. So far this year, it has corrected by 12.95 percent.