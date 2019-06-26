Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian equity markets ended higher for a second day on Wednesday, with Vedanta and Power Grid Corp of India leading the gains, while investors awaited cues from the federal budget due next week.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 157 points higher, or 0.40 percent, at 39,592. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 9.77 percent, adding 3,523.75 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,847.55, up by 51 points, or 0.43 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added 985 points, rising 9.07 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.58 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,253.70 per share on BSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended marginally lower, down by 0.10 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,294.55 on BSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 1.58 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,467 on BSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,760.90 per share, down by 0.26 percent at close on BSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,165.90, down by 0.34 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.80 percent higher at 31,162.35. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 14.74 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with losses of 0.70 percent to settle at 16,101.70. So far this year, it has gained 11.51 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled marginally lower, down 0.10 percent at 29,524.10 So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 3.25 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained 0.07 percent to settle at 7,883.55. So far this year, it has corrected by 14.64 percent.