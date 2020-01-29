Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended Wednesday's trade higher, driven by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and Infosys.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 232 points higher, or 0.57 percent up, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,198. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has corrected 0.13 percent, dipping 55 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 74 points, or 0.61 percent higher, to settle at 12,129. So far this year, the broader NSE index has fallen 0.32 percent or 39 points.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.57 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,479.70 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.44 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,152.70 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.08 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,236 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,068.10 per share, up 0.36 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,403.65, ending 1.18 percent lower.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.38 percent higher at 30,877, up 115 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 4 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.30 percent up to settle at 16,479. So far this year, it has gained over 5.2 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, rising 1.29 percent at 31,426. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 4.3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.79 percent higher to settle at 8,220. So far this year, it has declined 0.34 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index climbed 0.89 percent to settle at 2,666. So far this year, the index has slipped 5 percent.