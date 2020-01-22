Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares surrendered early gains to end Wednesday's trade lower for the third straight session as energy, power, auto and financial stocks came under selling pressure.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 208 points lower, or 0.50 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,115. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has lost 0.34 percent, dipping 138 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 63 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 12,107. So far this year, the broader NSE index has slipped half a percent or by 61 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.61 percent up, closing at Rs 2,206.50 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.06 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,533.10 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.31 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,240.35 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,052.85 per share, down 0.20 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,417.10, ending 1.92 percent lower.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.80 percent lower at 30,701, down 246 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost over 4.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.99 percent higher to settle at 16,334. So far this year, it has gained over 4.3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled flat, up 0.02 percent at 31,153. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 3.4 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.93 percent lower to settle at 8,169. So far this year, it has lost percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 1.54 percent to settle at 2,756. So far this year, the index has lost 1.6 percent.