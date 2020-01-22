#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Updated : January 22, 2020 04:10 PM IST

The Sensex settled 208 points lower, or 0.50 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,115.
The Nifty50 lost 63 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 12,107.
HDFC settled at Rs 2,417.10, ending 1.92 percent lower.
