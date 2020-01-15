Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended mildly in the red on Wednesday, after hitting record highs in two previous sessions, as major banking heavyweights including IndusInd Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank fell during the day.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 80 points lower, or 0.19 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,873. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 1.5 percent, rising 619 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 slipped 19 points, or 0.15 percent, to settle at 12,343. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 175 points or 1.4 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.88 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,226.55 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.33 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,524 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.42 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,284.05 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,020.45 per share, up 0.57 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,489.15, down 0.07 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.77 percent lower at 31,825, 247 points lower at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 1 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.09 percent lower to settle at 16,347. So far this year, it has gained over 4.4 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.29 percent higher at 31,237. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 3.7 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.16 percent higher to settle at 8,385. So far this year, it has gained 1.66 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.72 percent to settle at 2,921. So far this year, the index has gained around 4.3 percent.