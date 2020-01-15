#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Updated : January 15, 2020 04:02 PM IST

The Sensex settled 80 points lower, or 0.19 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,873.
The Nifty50 slipped 19 points, or 0.15 percent, to settle at 12,343.
Nifty Auto ended 1.16 percent higher to settle at 8,385.
