Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian stocks pared morning losses to end flat on Wednesday as losses in index heavyweights like Infosys, L&T and RIL were capped by gains in TCS, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Trade sentiment remained weak amid volatile situation in the Middle East after Iran fired missiles at an Iraqi air base that hosts US military forces, in retaliation for the former's strike killing an Iranian top military commander last week.

Other Asian shares also tumbled while gold shot higher post the development.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 52 points lower, or 0.13 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 40,817. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has fallen 1.06 percent, losing 436 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 dropped 27 points, or 0.23 percent, to settle at 12,025. So far this year, the broader NSE index has corrected by 143 points, or 1.18 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.49 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,259.95 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.72 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,514 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.42 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,255.55 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,932.85 per share, up 0.61 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,400, down 0.54 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled flat, down 0.08 percent at 31,373, 26 points lower at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost almost 2.45 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended higher, up 0.37 percent to settle at 15,953. So far this year, it has gained 2 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.11 percent higher at 29,893. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.76 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.75 percent lower to settle at 7,943. So far this year, it has corrected by 3.7 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.67 percent to settle at 2,767. So far this year, the index has lost 1.22 percent.