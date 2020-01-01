Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ushered in 2020 on a positive note and closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and information technology stocks.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 52 points higher on the first day of 2020, or 0.13 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,306. In the last one year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 14 percent, adding 5,051 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 14 points, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 12,182. In the last one year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,272 points, or 11.6 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled higher, up 0.39 percent, closing at Rs 2,169.80 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.29 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,509.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.57 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,279.05 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed higher at Rs 1,939.75 per share, up 0.86 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,433.75, up 0.84 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled lower at 32,102, down 0.18 percent at close. In the last one year, Nifty Bank has gained over 17 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended higher, up 0.45 percent to settle at 15,722. In the last one year, it has gained 8.8 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.37 percent higher at 30,234. In the last one year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.54 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.46 percent lower to settle at 8,210. In the last one year, it has corrected by 10.59 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index slipped 0.19 percent to settle at 2,796. In the last one year, the index has lost 10.8 percent.