#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Bitcoin rises 9,000,000% in a decade, outperforms all indices, asset class
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Updated : January 01, 2020 04:50 PM IST

The Sensex settled 52 points higher on the first day of 2020, or 0.13 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,306.
The Nifty50 gained 14 points, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 12,182.
HDFC Bank' shares settled 0.57 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,279.05 on NSE.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

US President Donald Trump to sign Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15

US President Donald Trump to sign Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15

Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip

Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV