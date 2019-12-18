TOP NEWS »

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Updated : December 18, 2019 04:32 PM IST

The Sensex settled 206 points higher, or 0.50 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,558.
The Nifty50 gained 56 points, or 0.47 percent, to settle at 12,221.
HDFC Bank shares settled 1.58 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,292.35 on NSE.
