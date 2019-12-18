Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian benchmark equity indices ended Wednesday's trade at a record close for the second straight session with Nifty hitting 12,200 levels for the first time ever during the day. Major buying was seen in pharma, metal and auto sectors, while gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, and HDFC also helped lift the indices to record highs.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 206 points higher, or 0.50 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,558. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 15.2 percent, adding 5,490 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 56 points, or 0.47 percent, to settle at 12,221. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,359 points, or 12.5 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled flat, up just 0.07 percent, closing at Rs 2,167.25 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.87 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,575.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.58 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,292.35 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,929.25 per share, down 1.79 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,446.85, up 0.66 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.32 percent higher at 32,244, up 104 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained almost 19 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index gained 0.47 percent to settle at 15,710. So far this year, it has gained 8.80 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.36 percent higher at 30,291. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.74 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.53 percent higher to settle at 8,082. So far this year, it has corrected by 12.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.82 percent to settle at 2,687. So far this year, the index has lost almost 15 percent.