Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares reversed losses in the last leg of trade to ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in IT and private bank stocks.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 173 points or 0.43 percent higher to close Wednesday's trade at 40,412. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 12 percent, adding 4,344 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 53 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 11,910. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,048 points, or over 9.6 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended flat, quoting at Rs 1,562.60 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.43 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,041.20 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.08 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,248.70 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,009.60 per share, ending 0.76 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,322.05, up 1.19 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.31 percent higher at 31,257, up 96 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 15 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.23 percent higher to settle at 15,130. So far this year, it has gained almost 5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.14 percent lower at 30,102. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has corrected by almost 1.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.47 percent higher to settle at 7,838. So far this year, it has corrected by over 15 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index slipped 0.25 percent to settle at 2,509.55. So far this year, the index has lost almost 20.45 percent.