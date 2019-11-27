Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday
Updated : November 27, 2019 04:01 PM IST
The Sensex settled 199 points higher, or 0.49 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,020.
The Nifty50 surged 63 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 12,100.70.
Hindustan Unilever closed at Rs 2,097.85 per share, ending 1.78 percent higher at close on NSE.
