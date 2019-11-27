Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, with both Sensex and Nifty closing at record highs, led by gains in banking, auto, metal, and IT stocks, ahead of the November F&O expiry due tomorrow.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 199 points higher, or 0.49 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 41,020. The BSE index settled at a new closing high of 41,021, as against its previous high of 40,889 hit on November 25. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged almost 14 percent, adding 4,952 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 surged 63 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 12,100.70. The NSE index settled at new closing high of 12,101 as against its previous closing high of 12,088 hit on June 3. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1238 points, or 11.4 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.39 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,054.90 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher by a percent, quoting at Rs 1,574.60 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.33 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,278.80 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,097.85 per share, ending 1.78 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,335.05, higher by 1.35 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.50 percent higher at 31,876, up 157 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 17 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.67 percent higher to settle at 15,022. So far this year, it has gained over 4 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.54 percent higher at 31,222. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 2.3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.27 percent higher to settle at 8,203. So far this year, it has corrected by over 11 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.86 percent to settle at 2,603. So far this year, the index has lost 17.5 percent.