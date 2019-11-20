Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday
Updated : November 20, 2019 03:57 PM IST
The Sensex settled 182 points higher, or 0.45 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 40,651.
The Nifty50 gained 59 points, or 0.49 percent, to settle at 11,999.
Reliance Industries shares ended 2.47 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,547.05 on NSE.
