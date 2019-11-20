Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, settled higher on Wednesday with the Nifty ending around 12,000-mark, mainly driven by Reliance Industries Ltd, which hit a 52-week high during the day and became the first Indian company to cross Rs 9.5 lakh crore. Gains in other index heavyweights like IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, L&T, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank also lifted the indices.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 182 points higher, or 0.45 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 40,651. During the day, the BSE frontline index hit the lifetime high at 40,816. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged almost 13 percent, adding 4,583 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 59 points, or 0.49 percent, to settle at 11,999. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1136.55 points, or 10.5 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled flat, a tad lower in the red, closing at Rs 2,108 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.47 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,547.05 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.07 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,275.60 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,026.95 per share, ending almost half a percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,2945, down 0.87 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.38 percent higher at 31,354, up 117 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 15.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended flat to settle at 15,318.50. So far this year, it has gained over 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.38 percent higher at 31,089. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.88 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.25 percent higher to settle at 8,084. So far this year, it has corrected by 12.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 0.28 percent to settle at 2,525. So far this year, the index has lost 20 percent.