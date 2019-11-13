Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares tumbled in the last hour of trade to end lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weak factory output data, gross domestic product (GDP) growth concerns and a falling rupee, as investors awaited retail inflation data due later in the day. Further, a number of brokerages reduced India's GDP forecast for Q2 amid the ongoing slowdown.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 229 points lower, or 0.57 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 40,116. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.22 percent, adding 4,048 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 dipped 73 points, or 0.61 percent, to settle at 11,840. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 978 points, or 9 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 3.76 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,178.55 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 3.10 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,472 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.47 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,258 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,091.55 per share, ending 0.62 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,209.65, down 1.13 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.84 percent lower at 30,541.55, down 574 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 12.45 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.44 percent lower to settle at 15,240.95. So far this year, it has gained over 5.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.69 percent lower at 31,582. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 3.49 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.11 percent lower to settle at 8,150. So far this year, it has corrected by 11.75 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 2.05 percent to settle at 2,556.65. So far this year, the index has lost 19 percent.