Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Wednesday's trading session with minor gains, boosted by a last hour recovery led by IT and auto stocks. Trade sentiment remained cautious amid the ongoing earnings season and continued uncertainty over Brexit.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 95 points higher, or 0.24 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 39,059. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 8.29 percent, adding 2,990.50 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 added just 16 points, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 11,604. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 741.55 points, or 6.83 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.15 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,075.25 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.51 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,392.85 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.22 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,241.40 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,137 per share, ending 0.44 percent up at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,144.50, up 1.35 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.16 percent higher at 29,459, up 48 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 8.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.99 percent higher to settle at 14,833. So far this year, it has gained 2.72 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with gains, up 0.76 percent at 31,899. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 4.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 1.26 percent to settle at 8,036. So far this year, it has corrected by 13 percent.