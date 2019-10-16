Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday led by gains in financials, energy and IT stocks. BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Zee, Grasim, and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Hindalco, Asian Paints and NTPC led the losses.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices:

Sensex: The Sensex settled 93 points higher, or 0.24 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 38,599. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 7 percent, adding 2,530 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 36 points, or 0.31 percent, to settle at 11,464. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 601 points, or 5.5 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.41 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,045.85 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.69 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,372.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.14 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,221.20 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,071.80 per share, ending 0.41 percent up at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,051, up 1.88 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.06 percent higher at 28,538.80, down 16 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.90 percent higher to settle at 15,345. So far this year, it has gained 6.26 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with mild losses, down 0.09 percent at 30,899. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.25 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, down 0.19 percent to settle at 7,674. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 17 percent.