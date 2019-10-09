Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares snapped six-day losing streak to end 1.7 percent higher on Wednesday led by gains in financials as investors were optimistic ahead of September-quarter corporate results.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 646 points higher, or 1.72 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 38,178. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 5.85 percent, adding 2,109 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 187 points, or 1.68 percent, to settle at 11,313. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 450.75 points, or 4.15 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.57 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,020.65 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.22 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,325.75 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 3.44 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1228.50 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,952.65 per share, ending 0.71 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,001.50, up 1.67 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 3.67 percent higher at 28,786, up by 1018 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 6 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.77 percent lower to settle at 15,129. So far this year, it has gained 4.77 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with marginal gains, up 0.17 percent at 30,269. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.81 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 1.43 percent to settle at 7,461. So far this year, it has corrected by 19 percent.