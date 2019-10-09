#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Updated : October 09, 2019 04:08 PM IST

The Sensex settled 646 points higher, or 1.72 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 38,178.
The Nifty50 also gained 187 points, or 1.68 percent, to settle at 11,313.
HDFC Bank shares settled 3.44 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1228.50 on NSE.
