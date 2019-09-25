#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Updated : September 25, 2019 04:10 PM IST

The Sensex corrected by 503.62 points, or 1.29 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 38593.52.
The Nifty50 also corrected by 148 points, or 1.28 percent, to settle at 11,440.20.
Tata Consultancy Services settled 1.92 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,084 per share on NSE.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday
