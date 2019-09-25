Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended with sharp losses on Wednesday, dragged by public sector bank SBI, HDFC twins, ITC and Maruti Suzuki amid weak global cues as political uncertainty in the US deepened with President Trump facing impeachment inquiry.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex corrected by 503.62 points, or 1.29 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 38593.52. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 7 percent, rising 2525.19 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also corrected by 148 points, or 1.28 percent, to settle at 11,440.20. So far this year, the broader NSE index rose by 5.32 percent, adding 577.65 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.92 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,084 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.15 percent higher at close, quoting at Rs 1,280.60 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.10 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,240 on NSE. The bank's share was split into two with a face value of Rs 2 each on last Thursday.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,057 per share, ending 0.32 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,067.85, corrected by 2.92 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.98 percent lower at 29,586.05, declining 597.05 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 8.93 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.27 percent higher to settle at 15379.90. So far this year, it has gained 6.51 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.23 percent lower at 30925.95. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.34 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 3.90 percent lower to settle at 7,470.45. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 19.11 percent.