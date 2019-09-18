Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares reversed two days of losses and settled Wednesday's trade with minor gains led by metal, energy and power stocks as global crude oil prices eased and rupee recovered against the US dollar.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 83 points up, or 0.23 percent, at 36,564. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 1.37 percent, adding 495.55 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended at 10,817.60, down by 186 points, or 1.69 percent. So far this year, the Nifty is negative, losing 22 points, falling 0.20 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.90 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,140.40 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.71 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,205.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.98 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,186.95 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,829.20 per share, mildly down by 0.10 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 1,988.75, down by 0.39 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.15 percent up at 27,172.65. So far this year, Nifty Bank has added 0.05 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.49 percent higher to settle at 15,702. So far this year, it has gained 8.74 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.27 percent higher at 28,752. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.78 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended mildly lower by 0.12 percent at 7,012.10. So far this year, it has corrected by 24 percent.