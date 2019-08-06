Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision, with banking and financial stocks leading the gains. Indiabulls Housing Finance was the top gainer in the NSE Nifty, closing up 7.4 percent, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises was the biggest laggard, ending down 5.9 percent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 277 points higher, or 0.75 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 36,977. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 2.52 percent, adding 908.52 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 86 points, or 0.79 percent, to settle at 10,948. So far this year, the broader NSE index has turned positive by 85.70 points, or 0.79 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.55 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,213.75 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, sharply down by 1.84 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,122.35 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled marginally up by 0.17 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,183 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,747.10 per share, ending mildly up by 0.34 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,185.10, up 1.52 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.35 percent higher at 28,022, up by 374 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.17 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.02 percent lower to settle at 15,515. So far this year, it has gained 7.44 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with gains, up by 0.24 percent at 28,847.35. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.47 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging by 1.43 percent to settle at 6,942.45. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25 percent.