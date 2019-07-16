Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by strong gains in Yes Bank Ltd ahead of its quarterly results, while Tata Motors Ltd saw its best day in nearly two months.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank, due to report quarterly results on Wednesday, surged 11.4 percent to its best closing level in two weeks. This was also its best daily performance since mid-Feb.

Automaker Tata Motors jumped 5.6 percent to its highest close since June 11.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 234 points higher, or 0.60 percent, at 39,131. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 8.49 percent, adding 3,063 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,662.60, up by 74 points, or 0.64 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 800 points, rising 7.37 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.67 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,105 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply higher, rising by 1.25 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,292.10 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares ended flat, dipping 0.07 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,393 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,740 per share, up by 1.34 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,277.55, up by 0.54 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.41 percent higher at 30,571, up by 125 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 12.56 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended lower by 0.52 percent to settle at 15,580.45. So far this year, it has gained 7.90 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up a percent at 29,366.60. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 3.77 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained 0.69 percent to settle at 7,727 today. So far this year, it has corrected by 16.33 percent.