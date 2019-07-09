Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday
Updated : July 09, 2019 04:17 PM IST
The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 10.25 points up, or 0.03 percent, at 39,730.82.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended mildly in the red at 11,555.90, down by just 2.70 points, or 0.02 percent.
Reliance Industries ended sharply higher, rising by 2.20 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,279.45 on NSE.
