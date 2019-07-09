Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Market benchmark BSE Sensex ended marginally higher after a volatile trade on Tuesday, snapping its two-day falling streak on the back of gains in index heavyweights RIL, L&T and Bajaj Finance.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 10.25 points up, or 0.03 percent, at 39,730.82. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 7.38 percent, adding 2662.49 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended mildly in the red at 11,555.90, down by just 2.70 points, or 0.02 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 693 points, rising 6.38 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.05 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,131.45 per share on BSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply higher, rising by 2.20 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,279.45 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled lower by 1.2 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,379 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,739.40 per share, down by 0.79 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,232.70, down by 1.25 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.11 percent lower at 30,569. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 12.55 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with losses, down by 0.79 percent to settle at 15,254.50. So far this year, it has gained 5.64 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.92 percent at 29,321.30. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 3.92 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended flat at 7,593.30. So far this year, it has corrected by 17.78 percent.