Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Updated : July 02, 2019 04:13 PM IST

The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 130 points higher, or 0.33 percent, at 39,816.48.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,910.30, up by 44.70 points, or 0.38 percent.
The Nifty Bank settled 0.28 percent lower at 31,283.30.
