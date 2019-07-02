Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian equity markets closed higher on Tuesday, with financials and IT stocks driving gains on the index as investors awaited further cues from the upcoming Union budget to be presented on Friday.

Earlier in the session, markets witnessed thin trade as heavy rains lashed Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, for a second straight day, disrupting road, rail and air traffic.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 130 points higher, or 0.33 percent, at 39,816.48. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 10.39 percent, adding 3,748.15 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,910.30, up by 44.70 points, or 0.38 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 1047.75 points, rising 9.65 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.58 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,252.75 per share on BSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, rising by 0.75 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,278.05 on BSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 0.35 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,494.35 on BSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,796 per share, up by 0.93 percent at close on BSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,280.70, up by 1.50 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.28 percent lower at 31,283.30. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 15.18 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with gains of 0.99 percent to settle at 16,074.10. So far this year, it has gained 11.31 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.37 percent at 29,710.95. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 2.64 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained 0.21 percent to settle at 8,045.65. So far this year, it has corrected by 12.88 percent.